Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

1229 W Balboa Boulevard

1229 West Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1229 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Perfect beach getaway just one house from the sand! Upgraded townhome style home (half of a duplex) featuring 4 bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms, plus a guest powder room, large living room with fireplace, wet bar & wine fridge, formal dining, kitchen with granite counters, island & stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile throughout with new carpet upstairs, plasma TV's in living room & master with basic cable & wireless internet, all other utilities also included, master is a large second floor retreat with king size bed, dual sinks, separate tub & shower, third floor roof top deck with built-in BBQ, refrigerator, sink, entertaining area & amazing white water, pier & city lights views! One car garage plus carport, complete with beach cruisers & beach toys for guests to use. House sleeps 8 comfortably, so grab your friends and come enjoy the beach! Winter rate (October 2019-May 2020) $1500/week, $6000/month. Summer rate (June 2020-September 2020) $5000/week, $15000/month. Please inquire for availability!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 W Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1229 W Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1229 W Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 1229 W Balboa Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 W Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1229 W Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 W Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1229 W Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1229 W Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1229 W Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1229 W Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 W Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 W Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1229 W Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1229 W Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1229 W Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 W Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 W Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 W Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 W Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
