1229 W Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Perfect beach getaway just one house from the sand! Upgraded townhome style home (half of a duplex) featuring 4 bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms, plus a guest powder room, large living room with fireplace, wet bar & wine fridge, formal dining, kitchen with granite counters, island & stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile throughout with new carpet upstairs, plasma TV's in living room & master with basic cable & wireless internet, all other utilities also included, master is a large second floor retreat with king size bed, dual sinks, separate tub & shower, third floor roof top deck with built-in BBQ, refrigerator, sink, entertaining area & amazing white water, pier & city lights views! One car garage plus carport, complete with beach cruisers & beach toys for guests to use. House sleeps 8 comfortably, so grab your friends and come enjoy the beach! Winter rate (October 2019-May 2020) $1500/week, $6000/month. Summer rate (June 2020-September 2020) $5000/week, $15000/month. Please inquire for availability!