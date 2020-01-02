All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1211 W Bay Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1211 W Bay Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1211 W Bay Avenue

1211 West Bay Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1211 West Bay Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This Rare Charming Mediterranean Single-Family Home, well maintained and cared for is now being offered for lease.
The Dutch Door welcomes you to this remarkable magnificent treasure. Enjoy an ocean breeze and take in the bay view while appreciating the designer custom upgrades throughout the home from flooring to drapery. There are stunning wood beam ceilings on both levels, crackling fireplace in the family room, well-appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances & custom Saltillo and Mosaic tile floor. Expansive rear yard offers a built in BBQ and dining area along fruit trees and can accommodate additional parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 W Bay Avenue have any available units?
1211 W Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1211 W Bay Avenue have?
Some of 1211 W Bay Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 W Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1211 W Bay Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 W Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1211 W Bay Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1211 W Bay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1211 W Bay Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1211 W Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 W Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 W Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 1211 W Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1211 W Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1211 W Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 W Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 W Bay Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 W Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 W Bay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College