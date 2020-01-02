1211 W Bay Avenue

Amenities

This Rare Charming Mediterranean Single-Family Home, well maintained and cared for is now being offered for lease.

The Dutch Door welcomes you to this remarkable magnificent treasure. Enjoy an ocean breeze and take in the bay view while appreciating the designer custom upgrades throughout the home from flooring to drapery. There are stunning wood beam ceilings on both levels, crackling fireplace in the family room, well-appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances & custom Saltillo and Mosaic tile floor. Expansive rear yard offers a built in BBQ and dining area along fruit trees and can accommodate additional parking.