All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1200 Berkshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1200 Berkshire Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

1200 Berkshire Lane

1200 Berkshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1200 Berkshire Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful single story residence located in a highly sought after neighborhood in Dover Shores. This home offers three bedrooms, three full baths and over 2,400 square feet of living space. Perfect for entertaining, the spacious kitchen opens to an attached family room and formal dining room that flows out to a professionally designed backyard. Relax outside in a private outdoor oasis among beautiful raised flower beds, gravel pathways and a custom dip pool and spa. There is plenty of space for your friends and family at the kitchen island, family room or among the cozy living room with brick fireplace. Laminate wood and travertine floors throughout. Other features include a custom kitchen with a walk-in pantry, built-in laundry porch and tucked away office. Master bedroom is ensuite and upgraded. Most rooms have wonderful views to the yard. One of the secondary bedrooms has been expanded (twice as large) and is ensuite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Berkshire Lane have any available units?
1200 Berkshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1200 Berkshire Lane have?
Some of 1200 Berkshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Berkshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Berkshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Berkshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Berkshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1200 Berkshire Lane offer parking?
No, 1200 Berkshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Berkshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Berkshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Berkshire Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Berkshire Lane has a pool.
Does 1200 Berkshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1200 Berkshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Berkshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Berkshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Berkshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Berkshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College