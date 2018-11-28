12 Morro Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Enjoy this recently remodeled & exquisitely grand Spyglass Hill 4 bedroom & Office home that embodies a rich array of culture, design & luxury. Walk through a beautifully landscaped front yard complete with a Koi Pond & grand entrance into your 2-story oasis. Through the front door you are greeted with warm hardwood floors that carry throughout the main level, your eye is immediately drawn to the circular staircase with custom lighting & high ceilings. A true chefs kitchen complete with a 6 burner stove with built in griddle & 2 ovens. Your upgraded kitchen has all the bells & whistles including a large center island, bar seating, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, double pounded copper sinks, dishwasher, & built-in refrigerator. The kitchen opens up to your backyard with spectacular mountain & city light views. With a built-in BBQ, outdoor bar, protected veggie garden, fountain, & heated patio your backyard is ready to entertain at any time of year. The master bedroom with a private balcony & vaulted ceilings opens up to your master bath featuring Onyx countertops, spa tub, walk-in closet & more! Down the hallway are 2 spacious & carpeted bedrooms with a wrap-around patio, a 2nd upstairs bathroom, laundry & bonus room built out over the 3-car garage with a separate office & wrapping room to seal the deal! With Spanish, Moroccan & Asian influences, this is truly one of the grandest & richest homes in all of Spyglass Hill.