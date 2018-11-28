All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
12 Morro Bay Drive
12 Morro Bay Drive

12 Morro Bay Drive · (949) 280-5563
Location

12 Morro Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Spyglass

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4063 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enjoy this recently remodeled & exquisitely grand Spyglass Hill 4 bedroom & Office home that embodies a rich array of culture, design & luxury. Walk through a beautifully landscaped front yard complete with a Koi Pond & grand entrance into your 2-story oasis. Through the front door you are greeted with warm hardwood floors that carry throughout the main level, your eye is immediately drawn to the circular staircase with custom lighting & high ceilings. A true chefs kitchen complete with a 6 burner stove with built in griddle & 2 ovens. Your upgraded kitchen has all the bells & whistles including a large center island, bar seating, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, double pounded copper sinks, dishwasher, & built-in refrigerator. The kitchen opens up to your backyard with spectacular mountain & city light views. With a built-in BBQ, outdoor bar, protected veggie garden, fountain, & heated patio your backyard is ready to entertain at any time of year. The master bedroom with a private balcony & vaulted ceilings opens up to your master bath featuring Onyx countertops, spa tub, walk-in closet & more! Down the hallway are 2 spacious & carpeted bedrooms with a wrap-around patio, a 2nd upstairs bathroom, laundry & bonus room built out over the 3-car garage with a separate office & wrapping room to seal the deal! With Spanish, Moroccan & Asian influences, this is truly one of the grandest & richest homes in all of Spyglass Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Morro Bay Drive have any available units?
12 Morro Bay Drive has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Morro Bay Drive have?
Some of 12 Morro Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Morro Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12 Morro Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Morro Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12 Morro Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 12 Morro Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12 Morro Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 12 Morro Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Morro Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Morro Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 12 Morro Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12 Morro Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 12 Morro Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Morro Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Morro Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Morro Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Morro Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
