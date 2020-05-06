12 Harbor Island

Amenities

From the moment you cross the bridge onto one of THE most coveted addresses in California you know you have "arrived." Welcome to this recently remodeled (2006) home that embraces you with it warmth and where architecturally pleasing elements delight you at every turn. Imagine sitting on your sun warmed back deck overlooking the crystal clear blue of your private swimming pool and glancing outward to the snow tipped mountains! It is extremely rare that a bayfront home has a pool & spa! Your private dock can accommodate a 60 + yacht plus a Duffy. Gather with friends and family in the open floor plan main level which includes kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, living room and bar area. Even the cook gets a view while delighting friends and family. Gather around the bar and watch the ever changing marine activity. There is a separate family room with fireplace and roomy office area. The spacious master bedroom with retreat opens on to a private balcony-a perfect place to enjoy the water views. Luxuriate in the "spa inspired" master bath which has an abundance of natural light. Your guests will not want to leave their comfortable "en suite" quarters. Garage for 3 cars. Welcome to your stunning home in one of the most unique settings in Newport Beach.