All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 12 Harbor Island.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
12 Harbor Island
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:27 PM

12 Harbor Island

12 Harbor Island · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12 Harbor Island, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
From the moment you cross the bridge onto one of THE most coveted addresses in California you know you have "arrived." Welcome to this recently remodeled (2006) home that embraces you with it warmth and where architecturally pleasing elements delight you at every turn. Imagine sitting on your sun warmed back deck overlooking the crystal clear blue of your private swimming pool and glancing outward to the snow tipped mountains! It is extremely rare that a bayfront home has a pool & spa! Your private dock can accommodate a 60 + yacht plus a Duffy. Gather with friends and family in the open floor plan main level which includes kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, living room and bar area. Even the cook gets a view while delighting friends and family. Gather around the bar and watch the ever changing marine activity. There is a separate family room with fireplace and roomy office area. The spacious master bedroom with retreat opens on to a private balcony-a perfect place to enjoy the water views. Luxuriate in the "spa inspired" master bath which has an abundance of natural light. Your guests will not want to leave their comfortable "en suite" quarters. Garage for 3 cars. Welcome to your stunning home in one of the most unique settings in Newport Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Harbor Island have any available units?
12 Harbor Island doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 12 Harbor Island have?
Some of 12 Harbor Island's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Harbor Island currently offering any rent specials?
12 Harbor Island is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Harbor Island pet-friendly?
No, 12 Harbor Island is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 12 Harbor Island offer parking?
Yes, 12 Harbor Island offers parking.
Does 12 Harbor Island have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Harbor Island does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Harbor Island have a pool?
Yes, 12 Harbor Island has a pool.
Does 12 Harbor Island have accessible units?
No, 12 Harbor Island does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Harbor Island have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Harbor Island does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Harbor Island have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Harbor Island does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College