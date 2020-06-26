12 BRIDGEPORT Road

Amenities

Situated in the desirable Newport Ridge Pointe gated community, this beautiful home features 5 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths, including one main floor bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The bright cathedral-ceiling living room with its French doors open to a well-maintained back yard.

Kitchen, adjacent to the family room, has granite countertops, a big center island and breakfast nook. Dining area off kitchen overlooks the garden with French doors open to the back yard. You will enjoy the natural light and tree top and city lights view from the master bedroom which has an over-size closet. One secondary room on the second level also has an ensuite bathroom. Custom made drapery and neutral color paints throughout the home. This home is in a very convenient location, close to shopping areas, Fashion Island and Crystal Cove shops.