12 BRIDGEPORT Road
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:55 AM

12 BRIDGEPORT Road

12 Bridgeport Road · No Longer Available
Location

12 Bridgeport Road, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
refrigerator
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Situated in the desirable Newport Ridge Pointe gated community, this beautiful home features 5 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths, including one main floor bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The bright cathedral-ceiling living room with its French doors open to a well-maintained back yard.
Kitchen, adjacent to the family room, has granite countertops, a big center island and breakfast nook. Dining area off kitchen overlooks the garden with French doors open to the back yard. You will enjoy the natural light and tree top and city lights view from the master bedroom which has an over-size closet. One secondary room on the second level also has an ensuite bathroom. Custom made drapery and neutral color paints throughout the home. This home is in a very convenient location, close to shopping areas, Fashion Island and Crystal Cove shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

