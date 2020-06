Amenities

Live in Newport Beach in this Popular Baycrest Court second story end unit in a great gated community. Easy Entrance from Jamboree Road and Bayview. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with a Full sized 2 car detached garage & located next to the guest parking. Master bedroom has a full size bathroom with designer tile in the shower. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and an open kitchen and dining room. The entry patio is off the living room & provides a great place to sit outside & enjoy the ocean breezes. The Association features a beautiful pool and spa The Back Bay riding & walking trail are close by, beaches just minutes away, and Fashion Island being nearby helps make this home in the ideal location. You are even close to the University of California Irvine as well as the 405 & 73 freeways. Ready for a fast move in. Call or text Darlene 714-337-2817 to view home. Present All Offers!