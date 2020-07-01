117 Via Antibes

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Exclusive Lido Living - Welcome to Lido Isle, one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Newport Beach. Freshly remodeled, inside and out, each unit at Lido Commons is a modern masterpiece. Completely custom with luxurious finishes throughout, PLUS each unit has garage access! What more could one want? Upon entry, each 2-story unit is light and airy with large windows, lofty ceilings, planked flooring, sleek gas fireplace, second-floor laundry, ample storage and oversized closets in each room. Spacious kitchen is an entertainers dream. European-inspired custom cabinetry, industrial stainless-steel kitchen appliances, including refrigerator, quartz countertops with breakfast bar and generous pantry. Upstairs bathroom has the same contemporary design as the kitchen, plus ample lighting and over-sized walk-in shower. Dont miss the outdoor inspired living with extra-large, double sliders opening to the beautifully renovated common patio with firepit. Conveniently located in the heart of Lido Isle, just a quick walk to the beach, shopping and dining. Come see for yourself, Lido Commons cannot be beat. Sorry no pets, no exceptions.



