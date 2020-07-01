All apartments in Newport Beach
117 Via Antibes

117 Via Antibes · No Longer Available
Location

117 Via Antibes, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Exclusive Lido Living - Welcome to Lido Isle, one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Newport Beach. Freshly remodeled, inside and out, each unit at Lido Commons is a modern masterpiece. Completely custom with luxurious finishes throughout, PLUS each unit has garage access! What more could one want? Upon entry, each 2-story unit is light and airy with large windows, lofty ceilings, planked flooring, sleek gas fireplace, second-floor laundry, ample storage and oversized closets in each room. Spacious kitchen is an entertainers dream. European-inspired custom cabinetry, industrial stainless-steel kitchen appliances, including refrigerator, quartz countertops with breakfast bar and generous pantry. Upstairs bathroom has the same contemporary design as the kitchen, plus ample lighting and over-sized walk-in shower. Dont miss the outdoor inspired living with extra-large, double sliders opening to the beautifully renovated common patio with firepit. Conveniently located in the heart of Lido Isle, just a quick walk to the beach, shopping and dining. Come see for yourself, Lido Commons cannot be beat. Sorry no pets, no exceptions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4661309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Via Antibes have any available units?
117 Via Antibes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 117 Via Antibes have?
Some of 117 Via Antibes's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Via Antibes currently offering any rent specials?
117 Via Antibes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Via Antibes pet-friendly?
No, 117 Via Antibes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 117 Via Antibes offer parking?
Yes, 117 Via Antibes offers parking.
Does 117 Via Antibes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Via Antibes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Via Antibes have a pool?
No, 117 Via Antibes does not have a pool.
Does 117 Via Antibes have accessible units?
No, 117 Via Antibes does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Via Antibes have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Via Antibes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Via Antibes have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Via Antibes does not have units with air conditioning.

