Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage internet access

Available June 1, 2020.



*FULLY FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL*

Rent price is increased to double for summer months unless 6+ months are signed for.

Newly build in 2019, this unit is high end and luxurious. Just steps to the sand, located on 1st block, with views of the beach from your private patio.



All utilities paid, including cable and WiFi. In house washer & dryer.

2 car tandem parking - 1 car private garage and 1 carport spot. A/C and heat.



Contact us to schedule a showing.