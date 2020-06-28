116 Emerald Ave

Amenities

Available 01/01/20 Single Family House - Available 1/1/2020 - Property Id: 129621



BEAUTIFUL UNFURNISHED CUSTOM HOME -available 1/1/2020 on Balboa Island's desirable west side offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious front patio with South Bay views, large roof top deck, attached two car garage with custom cabinets, and interior ceiling fans throughout. The large first floor great room includes eye catching hardwood floors, custom drapes, abundant custom cabinets, dining area, a gourmet kitchen with island and gorgeous granite counter-tops, Viking double ovens, SubZero refrigerator/freezer and Viking wine refrigerator. The large master retreat offers great natural light, vaulted ceilings, electronic custom drapes, double-sided fireplace, and a spacious master bath with double sinks, walk-in shower, tub and walk-in closet. The balance of the second floor includes a bonus room, two guest rooms, bath with double sinks, and laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Escape to the third floor quiet office area right off the roof deck.

