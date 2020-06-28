All apartments in Newport Beach
116 Emerald Ave
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

116 Emerald Ave

116 Emerald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 Emerald Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 01/01/20 Single Family House - Available 1/1/2020 - Property Id: 129621

BEAUTIFUL UNFURNISHED CUSTOM HOME -available 1/1/2020 on Balboa Island's desirable west side offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious front patio with South Bay views, large roof top deck, attached two car garage with custom cabinets, and interior ceiling fans throughout. The large first floor great room includes eye catching hardwood floors, custom drapes, abundant custom cabinets, dining area, a gourmet kitchen with island and gorgeous granite counter-tops, Viking double ovens, SubZero refrigerator/freezer and Viking wine refrigerator. The large master retreat offers great natural light, vaulted ceilings, electronic custom drapes, double-sided fireplace, and a spacious master bath with double sinks, walk-in shower, tub and walk-in closet. The balance of the second floor includes a bonus room, two guest rooms, bath with double sinks, and laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Escape to the third floor quiet office area right off the roof deck.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129621p
Property Id 129621

(RLNE5122288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

