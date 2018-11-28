111 Via Lido Nord C

Amenities

Enjoy living on Lido Isle - rare opportunity to lease a fully upgraded featuring an inspiring view of the Newport Bay. Open concept, kitchen, dining area and family room with a cozy fireplace. Home comprises a unique blend of style and modern amenities, wood floors, high coffered ceilings, stone fireplace, crown moldings, furniture grade custom cabinetry. 2 bedrooms with en-suite master bath with dual sinks, shower and walk in closet. Jacuzzii soaking tub, two spacious living areas, wine refrigerator/bar, custom built-ins, exemplary finishes in addition to the benefit of natural light, the stage for stylish living is set. Kitchen with Wolf, Sub-Zero & Bosch appliances. Sunny deck. Washer/dryer. Lushly landscaped with commanding curb appeal. Impeccable seaside living. Tennis, sailing, community clubs, barbeques, parks and private beaches. In addition to the Lido Isle amenities, short stroll over the bridge to restaurants, shopping and the finest beaches on the west coast.

