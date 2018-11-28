All apartments in Newport Beach
111 Via Lido Nord C

Location

111 via Lido Nord, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
ENJOY THE ISLAND LIFE! - Property Id: 125566

Enjoy living on Lido Isle - rare opportunity to lease a fully upgraded featuring an inspiring view of the Newport Bay. Open concept, kitchen, dining area and family room with a cozy fireplace. Home comprises a unique blend of style and modern amenities, wood floors, high coffered ceilings, stone fireplace, crown moldings, furniture grade custom cabinetry. 2 bedrooms with en-suite master bath with dual sinks, shower and walk in closet. Jacuzzii soaking tub, two spacious living areas, wine refrigerator/bar, custom built-ins, exemplary finishes in addition to the benefit of natural light, the stage for stylish living is set. Kitchen with Wolf, Sub-Zero & Bosch appliances. Sunny deck. Washer/dryer. Lushly landscaped with commanding curb appeal. Impeccable seaside living. Tennis, sailing, community clubs, barbeques, parks and private beaches. In addition to the Lido Isle amenities, short stroll over the bridge to restaurants, shopping and the finest beaches on the west coast.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125566
Property Id 125566

(RLNE4924655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

