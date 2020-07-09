All apartments in Newport Beach
11 Half Moon Bay Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

11 Half Moon Bay Drive

11 Half Moon Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11 Half Moon Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Spyglass

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spectacular panoramic, unobstructed ocean, Catalina and city lights views from this single level 4 bedroom home with 3 car garage located on a Spyglass Hill single loaded street. Enjoy stunning sunsets, private yard with spa and built in barbeque, plus view patio with access from all major rooms. Kitchen/family room features stainless appliances, wood floors, fireplace, wet bar, built-in bookcase, vaulted ceiling and easy access to all outdoor areas. Formal living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling , wood parquet floors, formal dining room, leaded and beveled entry doors are a few additional amenities. Spyglass Hill is conveniently located to Newport Center and Fashion Island featuring upscale shopping, fine dining and entertainment venues, freeways and John Wayne airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Half Moon Bay Drive have any available units?
11 Half Moon Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 11 Half Moon Bay Drive have?
Some of 11 Half Moon Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Half Moon Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Half Moon Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Half Moon Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Half Moon Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 Half Moon Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Half Moon Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 11 Half Moon Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Half Moon Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Half Moon Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 11 Half Moon Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11 Half Moon Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Half Moon Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Half Moon Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Half Moon Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Half Moon Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Half Moon Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

