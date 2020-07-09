11 Half Moon Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Spectacular panoramic, unobstructed ocean, Catalina and city lights views from this single level 4 bedroom home with 3 car garage located on a Spyglass Hill single loaded street. Enjoy stunning sunsets, private yard with spa and built in barbeque, plus view patio with access from all major rooms. Kitchen/family room features stainless appliances, wood floors, fireplace, wet bar, built-in bookcase, vaulted ceiling and easy access to all outdoor areas. Formal living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling , wood parquet floors, formal dining room, leaded and beveled entry doors are a few additional amenities. Spyglass Hill is conveniently located to Newport Center and Fashion Island featuring upscale shopping, fine dining and entertainment venues, freeways and John Wayne airport.