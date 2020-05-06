All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

11 Cape Danbury

11 Cape Danbury · No Longer Available
Location

11 Cape Danbury, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Castaways

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fabulous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath plus downstairs office home in the prestigious guard gated community of The Castaways. Perfect home for entertaining with private pool, spa and new built-in barbecue. Plenty of grass area for play time. The kitchen was recently remodeled with quartz counters and tile back splash, and is open to the great room with fireplace and wet bar area. This traditional home exudes warmth from the time you step into the entry, formal living room, dining room, and downstairs office.

Spacious master suite with large walk in closet, plus additional closet storage. Master bath has dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower.
Three more spacious bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, and newer carpeting is in all four upstairs bedrooms. Newer 8" wood plank flooring throughout the downstairs.

Situated on a cul de sac street, with community amenities including fireplace area, trellised pathway leading to the Castaways bluffs, and nearby tot lot and baseball fields at Bob Henry Park.

This is a non smoking house and there is no smoking on the premises. call about a dog Owner prefers a longer term Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Cape Danbury have any available units?
11 Cape Danbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 11 Cape Danbury have?
Some of 11 Cape Danbury's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Cape Danbury currently offering any rent specials?
11 Cape Danbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Cape Danbury pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Cape Danbury is pet friendly.
Does 11 Cape Danbury offer parking?
Yes, 11 Cape Danbury offers parking.
Does 11 Cape Danbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Cape Danbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Cape Danbury have a pool?
Yes, 11 Cape Danbury has a pool.
Does 11 Cape Danbury have accessible units?
No, 11 Cape Danbury does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Cape Danbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Cape Danbury has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Cape Danbury have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Cape Danbury does not have units with air conditioning.
