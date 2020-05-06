11 Cape Danbury

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Fabulous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath plus downstairs office home in the prestigious guard gated community of The Castaways. Perfect home for entertaining with private pool, spa and new built-in barbecue. Plenty of grass area for play time. The kitchen was recently remodeled with quartz counters and tile back splash, and is open to the great room with fireplace and wet bar area. This traditional home exudes warmth from the time you step into the entry, formal living room, dining room, and downstairs office.



Spacious master suite with large walk in closet, plus additional closet storage. Master bath has dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower.

Three more spacious bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, and newer carpeting is in all four upstairs bedrooms. Newer 8" wood plank flooring throughout the downstairs.



Situated on a cul de sac street, with community amenities including fireplace area, trellised pathway leading to the Castaways bluffs, and nearby tot lot and baseball fields at Bob Henry Park.



This is a non smoking house and there is no smoking on the premises. call about a dog Owner prefers a longer term Lease.