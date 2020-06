109 Via Mentone

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

ENJOY THE LIDO LIFESTYLE IN THIS STUNNING BEACH-STYLE HOME. THIS MOVE-IN READY HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, DUAL MASTER BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATH HAS A WONDERFUL FLOOR PLAN, LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM AND CUSTOM BUILT-IN BAR. THE CENTRAL GOURMET KITCHEN HAS A COZY FIREPLACE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND CENTER ISLAND WITH BAR SEATING. CUSTOM SLIDING POCKET DOORS OPEN UP TO THE CENTRAL SOUTH FACING COURTYARD A COVERED LOGGIA AREA WITH A PRIVATE CASITA WITH A FULL BATH. THE MAIN MASTER SUITE INCLUDES A WONDERFUL EN-SUITE BATH AND HIS AND HERS WALK-IN CLOSETS. THE SECOND MASTER BEDROOM, AN ADDITIONAL GUEST BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM AND COFFEE BAR COMPLETES THE SECOND LEVEL. A PRIVATE ROOF-TOP DECK OFFERS PANORAMIC VIEWS WITH BUILT-IN SEATING AREA AND A FIRE PIT ENHANCES THIS GREAT ENTERTAINING AREA. THIS HOME IS TRULY AN ENTERTAINER'S AND PRIVATE RETREAT. ENJOY LIDO ISLAND'S AMENITIES, CLUBHOUSE, YACHT CLUB, TENNIS COURTS, PARKS AND BEACHES. NEARBY IS THE LIDO MARINA VILLAGE , RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT.