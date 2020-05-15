All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

107 N Bayside Drive

107 Bayside Pl · No Longer Available
Location

107 Bayside Pl, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A rare lease opportunity sits on the water at 107 Bayside Place on a private gated street in Carnation Cove. Featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms this immaculate lease is one of a kind. Move in ready you enter through a beautiful garden patio to the large living room with fireplace and wet bar. An open kitchen allows for views of the private dock and bay from every window. A downstairs suite is the perfect place for guests to stay. A large deck leads to the private dock- a boaters dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N Bayside Drive have any available units?
107 N Bayside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 107 N Bayside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 N Bayside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N Bayside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 N Bayside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 107 N Bayside Drive offer parking?
No, 107 N Bayside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 107 N Bayside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 N Bayside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N Bayside Drive have a pool?
No, 107 N Bayside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 N Bayside Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 N Bayside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N Bayside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 N Bayside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 N Bayside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 N Bayside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

