107 N Bayside Drive

A rare lease opportunity sits on the water at 107 Bayside Place on a private gated street in Carnation Cove. Featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms this immaculate lease is one of a kind. Move in ready you enter through a beautiful garden patio to the large living room with fireplace and wet bar. An open kitchen allows for views of the private dock and bay from every window. A downstairs suite is the perfect place for guests to stay. A large deck leads to the private dock- a boaters dream!