106 Corsica Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse features the master bedroom and bath on the first floor, and another bedroom and full bath upstairs! Direct access to the kitchen from the 2 car garage(!!) makes for easy unloading of your grocery haul. Easy care tile and wood floors downstairs, and soft carpet upstairs. Spacious patio for dining al fresco, creating a container garden, or just relaxing and soaking in the sunshine or enjoying cool breezes. Kitchen features wood cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and it opens out to the dining and living areas. Includes washer and dryer, and refrigerator (upon request).



Now let's talk about the amazing location- bike to the beautiful back bay, walk to Bonita Creek park, drive less than 10 minutes to Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport, UCI, South Coast Plaza, and Corona del Mar beaches! The 73 fwy is 2 minutes away which makes connecting to other freeways easy-breezy.



Community offers a resort-like pool and spa. Don't wait - call 949-607-8446 today before this one is gone!