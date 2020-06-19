All apartments in Newport Beach
106 Corsica Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:22 PM

106 Corsica Drive

106 Corsica Dr · (949) 607-8446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Corsica Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse features the master bedroom and bath on the first floor, and another bedroom and full bath upstairs! Direct access to the kitchen from the 2 car garage(!!) makes for easy unloading of your grocery haul. Easy care tile and wood floors downstairs, and soft carpet upstairs. Spacious patio for dining al fresco, creating a container garden, or just relaxing and soaking in the sunshine or enjoying cool breezes. Kitchen features wood cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and it opens out to the dining and living areas. Includes washer and dryer, and refrigerator (upon request).

Now let's talk about the amazing location- bike to the beautiful back bay, walk to Bonita Creek park, drive less than 10 minutes to Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport, UCI, South Coast Plaza, and Corona del Mar beaches! The 73 fwy is 2 minutes away which makes connecting to other freeways easy-breezy.

Community offers a resort-like pool and spa. Don't wait - call 949-607-8446 today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Corsica Drive have any available units?
106 Corsica Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Corsica Drive have?
Some of 106 Corsica Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Corsica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Corsica Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Corsica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 Corsica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 106 Corsica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Corsica Drive does offer parking.
Does 106 Corsica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Corsica Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Corsica Drive have a pool?
Yes, 106 Corsica Drive has a pool.
Does 106 Corsica Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Corsica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Corsica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Corsica Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Corsica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Corsica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
