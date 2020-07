Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled single story home on a quiet street with ocean views from the front door! Within walking distance to all that Corona del Mar Village has to offer, you won’t want to miss this fabulous home and location. The kitchen features granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and opens to the dining room and generously sized backyard with a covered patio – perfect for entertaining!