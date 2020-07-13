All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1028 Bayside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1028 Bayside
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:26 AM

1028 Bayside

1028 Bayside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Bayside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1028 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded two bedroom end unit condo located on the Bay. Enjoy the Resort Living in this fantastic gated Bayside Cove Community which offers a sparkling pool, spa and private sandy beach!!This lovely condo offers a cozy fireplace, wood flooring, freshly painted, all new cabinetry in the kitchen, quartz counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new air conditioner, new furnace and recessed lighting. Downstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with access to the private patio area. The Master Bath offers two vanities, a separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. Also there is an over-sized attached two car garage. Balboa Island, restaurants, Bayside Shopping Center and Newport Beach Yacht Club are close by. Enjoy the vacation life style on the Bay!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Bayside have any available units?
1028 Bayside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1028 Bayside have?
Some of 1028 Bayside's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Bayside currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Bayside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Bayside pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Bayside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1028 Bayside offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Bayside offers parking.
Does 1028 Bayside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Bayside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Bayside have a pool?
Yes, 1028 Bayside has a pool.
Does 1028 Bayside have accessible units?
No, 1028 Bayside does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Bayside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Bayside has units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Bayside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1028 Bayside has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College