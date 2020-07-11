All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 102 scholz Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
102 scholz Plaza
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:27 PM

102 scholz Plaza

102 Scholz Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

102 Scholz Plaza, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Enjoy a Desirable resort lifestyle of Gated community Versailles on the Bluffs condominium in the heart Newport Heights! this beauty is bedrooms + 2 full baths & Wood floors throughout . This desirable double-master floor plan features an open floor plan throughout and balcony with partial ocean views. The kitchen is finished with granite counter tops, Relax on your private balcony overlooking the ocean in the distance!Onsite Amenities including GYM,Pool,Spa/Sauna & club house World class restaurants and high-end stores nearby and a just short walk or bike ride to the beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 scholz Plaza have any available units?
102 scholz Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 102 scholz Plaza have?
Some of 102 scholz Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 scholz Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
102 scholz Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 scholz Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 102 scholz Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 102 scholz Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 102 scholz Plaza offers parking.
Does 102 scholz Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 scholz Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 scholz Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 102 scholz Plaza has a pool.
Does 102 scholz Plaza have accessible units?
No, 102 scholz Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 102 scholz Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 scholz Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 scholz Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 scholz Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College