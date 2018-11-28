1012 W Balboa Boulevard W

Amenities

Welcome to the famous Newport Beach where you can relax and enjoy life everyday after work. Featuring 4 Bedroom 2 Bath. Second floor unit of triplex on the highly desirable Balboa Peninsula. Remodeled with granite countertops, remodeled bathroom, ceiling fan, kitchen open to family room, bright and light interior with front and spacious rear balcony. Walking distance to Mother's Beach, the boardwalk, harbor and Beach. 12 month lease, no pets and no smoking. Live in Newport Beach at a bargain price. Hurry, will not last!