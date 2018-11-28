All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

1012 W Balboa Boulevard W

1012 West Balboa Boulevard · (949) 705-9237
Location

1012 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to the famous Newport Beach where you can relax and enjoy life everyday after work. Featuring 4 Bedroom 2 Bath. Second floor unit of triplex on the highly desirable Balboa Peninsula. Remodeled with granite countertops, remodeled bathroom, ceiling fan, kitchen open to family room, bright and light interior with front and spacious rear balcony. Walking distance to Mother's Beach, the boardwalk, harbor and Beach. 12 month lease, no pets and no smoking. Live in Newport Beach at a bargain price. Hurry, will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W have any available units?
1012 W Balboa Boulevard W has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W have?
Some of 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W currently offering any rent specials?
1012 W Balboa Boulevard W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W pet-friendly?
No, 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W offer parking?
No, 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W does not offer parking.
Does 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W have a pool?
No, 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W does not have a pool.
Does 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W have accessible units?
No, 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 W Balboa Boulevard W does not have units with air conditioning.
