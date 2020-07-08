All apartments in Newport Beach
101 Scholz

101 Scholz Plz · No Longer Available
Location

101 Scholz Plz, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
Enjoy beach living at its finest in Prestigious Gated Community of Versailles on the Bluff in Newport Beach. Wonderful community with many amenities including a pool and spa, indoor gym and recreation room. Private building access provides additional security. Loaded with the latest in design trends with cool modern colors. The grand entrance features premium wood flooring and an open floor plan. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and tile backsplash. Recessed lighting throughout and large upgraded sliders to allow plenty of natural light. Plenty of storage space for all your beach toys. Enjoy a relaxing evening in your patio with a view of the courtyard and fountain. This home is truly turn-key and ideally located. HOA has plans to remodel the building and hallways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Scholz have any available units?
101 Scholz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 101 Scholz have?
Some of 101 Scholz's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Scholz currently offering any rent specials?
101 Scholz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Scholz pet-friendly?
No, 101 Scholz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 101 Scholz offer parking?
No, 101 Scholz does not offer parking.
Does 101 Scholz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Scholz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Scholz have a pool?
Yes, 101 Scholz has a pool.
Does 101 Scholz have accessible units?
No, 101 Scholz does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Scholz have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Scholz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Scholz have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Scholz does not have units with air conditioning.

