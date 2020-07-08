101 Scholz

Amenities

Enjoy beach living at its finest in Prestigious Gated Community of Versailles on the Bluff in Newport Beach. Wonderful community with many amenities including a pool and spa, indoor gym and recreation room. Private building access provides additional security. Loaded with the latest in design trends with cool modern colors. The grand entrance features premium wood flooring and an open floor plan. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and tile backsplash. Recessed lighting throughout and large upgraded sliders to allow plenty of natural light. Plenty of storage space for all your beach toys. Enjoy a relaxing evening in your patio with a view of the courtyard and fountain. This home is truly turn-key and ideally located. HOA has plans to remodel the building and hallways.