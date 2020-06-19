All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1006 S. Bay Front

1006 South Bay Front · (949) 228-2422
Location

1006 South Bay Front, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning 2,900-sq-ft bayfront estate holds court at one of the best locations on Balboa Island, with the beach mere feet from its front patio and unobstructed views of multi-million-dollar yachts floating by. Set in close proximity to the Balboa Island Ferry and within an easy stroll of charming Marine Avenue's unique boutiques and eateries, enjoy the lifestyle of an exclusive beachside resort with the ambiance of a European village. Living spaces are large and light-filled, including a spacious kitchen, 4 big bedrooms and 5 updated bathrooms. Take advantage of the kitchen's top-line appliances and ample counter space to cook and host parties in the open dining room, which includes ample built-in cabinetry. Luxuriate beside the living room fireplace on cool nights, or ascend the floating stairway to settle beside a second living room fireplace and enjoy a nightcap from the wet bar. The garage easily holds two cars along with the bonus of a third parking spot behind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 S. Bay Front have any available units?
1006 S. Bay Front has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1006 S. Bay Front have?
Some of 1006 S. Bay Front's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 S. Bay Front currently offering any rent specials?
1006 S. Bay Front isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 S. Bay Front pet-friendly?
No, 1006 S. Bay Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1006 S. Bay Front offer parking?
Yes, 1006 S. Bay Front does offer parking.
Does 1006 S. Bay Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 S. Bay Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 S. Bay Front have a pool?
No, 1006 S. Bay Front does not have a pool.
Does 1006 S. Bay Front have accessible units?
No, 1006 S. Bay Front does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 S. Bay Front have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 S. Bay Front does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 S. Bay Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 S. Bay Front does not have units with air conditioning.
