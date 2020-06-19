1006 S. Bay Front

Amenities

This stunning 2,900-sq-ft bayfront estate holds court at one of the best locations on Balboa Island, with the beach mere feet from its front patio and unobstructed views of multi-million-dollar yachts floating by. Set in close proximity to the Balboa Island Ferry and within an easy stroll of charming Marine Avenue's unique boutiques and eateries, enjoy the lifestyle of an exclusive beachside resort with the ambiance of a European village. Living spaces are large and light-filled, including a spacious kitchen, 4 big bedrooms and 5 updated bathrooms. Take advantage of the kitchen's top-line appliances and ample counter space to cook and host parties in the open dining room, which includes ample built-in cabinetry. Luxuriate beside the living room fireplace on cool nights, or ascend the floating stairway to settle beside a second living room fireplace and enjoy a nightcap from the wet bar. The garage easily holds two cars along with the bonus of a third parking spot behind.