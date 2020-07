Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Quaint and charming three bedroom and two and a half bath furnished or unfurnished rental located on desirable CLIFF Drive. Wood floors, large living room and tile bathrooms. Two main floor bedrooms. Master on the second level. Nicely landscaped front and back yard. This home has tons of curb appeal in a beautiful neighborhood. Close to wonderful Mariner's Mile, shops, restaurants and beaches close by. For further information please call Jennifer Wong at 949-632-6402.