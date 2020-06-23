10 Hillsdale Drive

Amenities

This beautiful upgraded 3 Br 3 Ba home located in the prestigious 24hr. gated community of Belcourt and available for short term lease until August 31 2019.The entrance has a beautiful foyer with a grand staircase, formal Lr, fireplace, 20 ft.ceilings & French doors opening to a lush garden landscaped in 2012 with all low water plants. The home offers a formal dinning room, gourmet kitchen that was completely remodeled in 2012 Upstairs the master bedroom features large his/hers closet designed by California Closets, custom remodeled spa-sized bathroom with separate tub and shower. Additional two bedrooms each have walk in closets and share bathroom with double sink and shower. Wood Flooring through out first floor, carpet in bedrooms. Home has been fresh painted, partially furnished and offers custom molding and plantation shutters through out. Large two car garage with extra cabinetry & storage, epoxied floor. Community pool and spa. Near shopping, beaches, fwys & restaurants.