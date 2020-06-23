All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:13 PM

10 Hillsdale Drive

10 Hillsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10 Hillsdale Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Belcourt

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful upgraded 3 Br 3 Ba home located in the prestigious 24hr. gated community of Belcourt and available for short term lease until August 31 2019.The entrance has a beautiful foyer with a grand staircase, formal Lr, fireplace, 20 ft.ceilings & French doors opening to a lush garden landscaped in 2012 with all low water plants. The home offers a formal dinning room, gourmet kitchen that was completely remodeled in 2012 Upstairs the master bedroom features large his/hers closet designed by California Closets, custom remodeled spa-sized bathroom with separate tub and shower. Additional two bedrooms each have walk in closets and share bathroom with double sink and shower. Wood Flooring through out first floor, carpet in bedrooms. Home has been fresh painted, partially furnished and offers custom molding and plantation shutters through out. Large two car garage with extra cabinetry & storage, epoxied floor. Community pool and spa. Near shopping, beaches, fwys & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Hillsdale Drive have any available units?
10 Hillsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 10 Hillsdale Drive have?
Some of 10 Hillsdale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Hillsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 Hillsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Hillsdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10 Hillsdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 10 Hillsdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 Hillsdale Drive offers parking.
Does 10 Hillsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Hillsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Hillsdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10 Hillsdale Drive has a pool.
Does 10 Hillsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 Hillsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Hillsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Hillsdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Hillsdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Hillsdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
