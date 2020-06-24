1 Sea Cove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This luxurious resort style living in the 24 hour guard gated community of Sea Island offers resort style living with a clubhouse, two swimming pools and tennis courts. Wonderful single level living, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, large living room, dining room and sunken den with cozy fireplace and wet bar. The property has been remodeled. Huge master bath with seperate tub and shower, double sinks and two big walk in closets. The property is located and to the park within the community and within walking distance to Fashion Island, Back Bay and Balboa Island.