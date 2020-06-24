All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

1 Sea Cove Lane

1 Sea Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1 Sea Cove Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Island Lagoon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This luxurious resort style living in the 24 hour guard gated community of Sea Island offers resort style living with a clubhouse, two swimming pools and tennis courts. Wonderful single level living, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, large living room, dining room and sunken den with cozy fireplace and wet bar. The property has been remodeled. Huge master bath with seperate tub and shower, double sinks and two big walk in closets. The property is located and to the park within the community and within walking distance to Fashion Island, Back Bay and Balboa Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Sea Cove Lane have any available units?
1 Sea Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1 Sea Cove Lane have?
Some of 1 Sea Cove Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Sea Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Sea Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Sea Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1 Sea Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1 Sea Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1 Sea Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 1 Sea Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Sea Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Sea Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1 Sea Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 1 Sea Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Sea Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Sea Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Sea Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Sea Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Sea Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
