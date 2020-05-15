Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

1 Nautical Mile Available 02/08/20 Remodeled 3 bedroom condo in One Nautical Mile - Remodeled 3 bedroom condo in the exclusive community of One Nautical Mile. This corner unit condo features a large master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and 1.5 baths complete the unit. There is a downstairs den that can be used as a 4 bedroom . Kitchen is highly updated with a granite center island & breakfast bar, new cabinets and appliances . Family room is open and airy and perfect for entertaining. Laundry is located upstairs near the bedrooms and washer/dryer is included in the lease.



This prestigious community is located 1 mile from the ocean, close to 55 and 405 freeway, and around the corner from Hoag Hospital. Award winning restaurants and all the activities that Newport Beach has to offer are all within a couple miles.



(RLNE5459629)