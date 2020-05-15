All apartments in Newport Beach
1 Nautical Mile

1 Nautical Mile Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 Nautical Mile Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Nautical Mile Available 02/08/20 Remodeled 3 bedroom condo in One Nautical Mile - Remodeled 3 bedroom condo in the exclusive community of One Nautical Mile. This corner unit condo features a large master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and 1.5 baths complete the unit. There is a downstairs den that can be used as a 4 bedroom . Kitchen is highly updated with a granite center island & breakfast bar, new cabinets and appliances . Family room is open and airy and perfect for entertaining. Laundry is located upstairs near the bedrooms and washer/dryer is included in the lease.

This prestigious community is located 1 mile from the ocean, close to 55 and 405 freeway, and around the corner from Hoag Hospital. Award winning restaurants and all the activities that Newport Beach has to offer are all within a couple miles.

(RLNE5459629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Nautical Mile have any available units?
1 Nautical Mile doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1 Nautical Mile have?
Some of 1 Nautical Mile's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Nautical Mile currently offering any rent specials?
1 Nautical Mile is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Nautical Mile pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Nautical Mile is pet friendly.
Does 1 Nautical Mile offer parking?
No, 1 Nautical Mile does not offer parking.
Does 1 Nautical Mile have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Nautical Mile offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Nautical Mile have a pool?
No, 1 Nautical Mile does not have a pool.
Does 1 Nautical Mile have accessible units?
No, 1 Nautical Mile does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Nautical Mile have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Nautical Mile does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Nautical Mile have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Nautical Mile does not have units with air conditioning.
