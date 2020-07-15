All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:49 AM

1 Land Fall Court

1 Land Fall Court · No Longer Available
Location

1 Land Fall Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
The junction of bright, modern design and a bluff location provide a cool, airiness to 1 Land Fall Court. Downstairs, the dramatic, soaring ceilings in the foyer and living room are flanked by a built in, sparkling white, stacked stone fireplace. Juxtaposed to the living room is the bright white open concept dining and kitchen area complete with an oversized butcher block island, stainless steel appliances and flexible breakfast nook or office area. Upstairs, this home features two bedrooms, two decks and a hall closet. The expansive master bedroom has a dramatic, wood, feature wall, walk in closet and deck with a peek a boo ocean view. The en suite master bathroom features a contemporary barn door for privacy and has an additional closet, double vanity and it’s own additional deck. Down the hall is a guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom. For additional ease, there is lots of parking and storage in the two car garage, and two car driveway. The neighborhood comes complete with beach proximity, pool, jacuzzi, two tennis courts, additional guest parking, plenty of green belts and trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Land Fall Court have any available units?
1 Land Fall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1 Land Fall Court have?
Some of 1 Land Fall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Land Fall Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 Land Fall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Land Fall Court pet-friendly?
No, 1 Land Fall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1 Land Fall Court offer parking?
Yes, 1 Land Fall Court offers parking.
Does 1 Land Fall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Land Fall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Land Fall Court have a pool?
Yes, 1 Land Fall Court has a pool.
Does 1 Land Fall Court have accessible units?
No, 1 Land Fall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Land Fall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Land Fall Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Land Fall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Land Fall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
