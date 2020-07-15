Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

The junction of bright, modern design and a bluff location provide a cool, airiness to 1 Land Fall Court. Downstairs, the dramatic, soaring ceilings in the foyer and living room are flanked by a built in, sparkling white, stacked stone fireplace. Juxtaposed to the living room is the bright white open concept dining and kitchen area complete with an oversized butcher block island, stainless steel appliances and flexible breakfast nook or office area. Upstairs, this home features two bedrooms, two decks and a hall closet. The expansive master bedroom has a dramatic, wood, feature wall, walk in closet and deck with a peek a boo ocean view. The en suite master bathroom features a contemporary barn door for privacy and has an additional closet, double vanity and it’s own additional deck. Down the hall is a guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom. For additional ease, there is lots of parking and storage in the two car garage, and two car driveway. The neighborhood comes complete with beach proximity, pool, jacuzzi, two tennis courts, additional guest parking, plenty of green belts and trees.