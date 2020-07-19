1 Gretel Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Ideally located in Newport Crest community of Newport Beach. Experience Newport Coastal Living in this prestigious community. This unit is a beautiful 3-bedroom, 3 bath home featuring black granite kitchen counters with upgraded lighting. Master bedroom with en-suite master bath large walk in closet, private patio, plus a sitting area that could be a home office or nursery. Enjoy a nice walk to Sunset Ridge Park or enjoy the community’s amenities. Newport Crest has a large community pool, spa, tennis courts and BBQ area. Located close to the beach, and near Lido Village and very close by is 17th Street with all the fabulous restaurants and shops. Easy access to the 55 and 405 Freeways and close to PCH. This home is ideal for living an active lifestyle. Contact: 714-717-8700 - Beach Cities R.E. - Agent: Sue Kay - DRE # 01164066