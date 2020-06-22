Amenities

29273 Via Espada Available 08/14/20 Murrieta - 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Main floor bedroom & bath and office - No showings at this time. Apply online: managementoneprofessionals.com



Beautiful former model home in Murrieta. This home offers 4 bedroom, bonus room and office. One main floor bedroom, office, one full bathroom and one 1/2 bathroom. Large living and dining room , family room with fireplace, kitchen has upgraded granite counters, double oven, large island and plenty of cabinet space with eating area off the kitchen. All upstairs bedrooms are large with a huge master suite. Lush, very nice, backyard. The home is located close to schools, parks, shopping and much more. Available August 14, 2020



