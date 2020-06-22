All apartments in Murrieta
29273 Via Espada
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

29273 Via Espada

29273 Via Espada · (951) 600-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29273 Via Espada, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 29273 Via Espada · Avail. Aug 14

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
29273 Via Espada Available 08/14/20 Murrieta - 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Main floor bedroom & bath and office - No showings at this time. Apply online: managementoneprofessionals.com

Beautiful former model home in Murrieta. This home offers 4 bedroom, bonus room and office. One main floor bedroom, office, one full bathroom and one 1/2 bathroom. Large living and dining room , family room with fireplace, kitchen has upgraded granite counters, double oven, large island and plenty of cabinet space with eating area off the kitchen. All upstairs bedrooms are large with a huge master suite. Lush, very nice, backyard. The home is located close to schools, parks, shopping and much more. Available August 14, 2020

(RLNE5852027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29273 Via Espada have any available units?
29273 Via Espada has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 29273 Via Espada have?
Some of 29273 Via Espada's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29273 Via Espada currently offering any rent specials?
29273 Via Espada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29273 Via Espada pet-friendly?
No, 29273 Via Espada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 29273 Via Espada offer parking?
No, 29273 Via Espada does not offer parking.
Does 29273 Via Espada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29273 Via Espada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29273 Via Espada have a pool?
No, 29273 Via Espada does not have a pool.
Does 29273 Via Espada have accessible units?
No, 29273 Via Espada does not have accessible units.
Does 29273 Via Espada have units with dishwashers?
No, 29273 Via Espada does not have units with dishwashers.
