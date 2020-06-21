Amenities
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 Available 07/10/20 Skyview Terrace 3 Bedroom Town Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with spacious floor plan
in Skyview Ridge Community.
Large front patio. Direct 2 car garage access.
Only one common wall with neighbors.
Spacious floor plan offers over 1500 sq ft of living space.
Parks, shopping, entertainment and schools are all close by.
Fabulous for the commuter of the family with easy access to the 15/215 interchange.
The community has sparkling pool-spa and green belt areas.
RENT INCLUDES: stackable washer-dryer, refridgerator, HOA amenities, trash
RENT EXCLUDES: Utilities: water, gas, electric, cable
Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED
Call for more information
Willow Street Property Management, Inc.
951-252-8088
DRE#01525039.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3996835)