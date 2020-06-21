All apartments in Murrieta
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

28282 Socorro Street Unit 98

28282 Socorro Street · (951) 252-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28282 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 · Avail. Jul 10

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 Available 07/10/20 Skyview Terrace 3 Bedroom Town Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with spacious floor plan
in Skyview Ridge Community.
Large front patio. Direct 2 car garage access.
Only one common wall with neighbors.
Spacious floor plan offers over 1500 sq ft of living space.
Parks, shopping, entertainment and schools are all close by.
Fabulous for the commuter of the family with easy access to the 15/215 interchange.
The community has sparkling pool-spa and green belt areas.

RENT INCLUDES: stackable washer-dryer, refridgerator, HOA amenities, trash
RENT EXCLUDES: Utilities: water, gas, electric, cable

Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED

Call for more information
Willow Street Property Management, Inc.
951-252-8088
DRE#01525039.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3996835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 have any available units?
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 have?
Some of 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 currently offering any rent specials?
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 pet-friendly?
No, 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 offer parking?
Yes, 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 does offer parking.
Does 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 have a pool?
Yes, 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 has a pool.
Does 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 have accessible units?
No, 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 does not have accessible units.
Does 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 does not have units with dishwashers.
