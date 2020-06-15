All apartments in Murrieta
25550 Buckley Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:14 AM

25550 Buckley Drive

25550 Buckley Drive · (951) 252-4228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25550 Buckley Drive, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Ready for Summer Alta Murrieta pool home! Great Looking 4 Bedroom 3 Bath. This property features several upgrades, to include a modern kitchen with quartz counters and upgraded cabinetry, First floor bedroom and full bath, a natural gas outdoor cooking area, and Solar. Conveniently located close to the I-15, I-215, and several major roads; getting around is easy from this location. Murrieta offers top rated schools, nearby health care and abundant dining and shopping of all kinds. In boundary for Alta Murrieta elementary, Warm Springs Middle School and Vista Murrieta High School. The Home comes equipped with refrigerator, washer / dryer set, full set of patio furniture and outdoor dining table.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25550 Buckley Drive have any available units?
25550 Buckley Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 25550 Buckley Drive have?
Some of 25550 Buckley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25550 Buckley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25550 Buckley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25550 Buckley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25550 Buckley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 25550 Buckley Drive offer parking?
No, 25550 Buckley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25550 Buckley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25550 Buckley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25550 Buckley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25550 Buckley Drive has a pool.
Does 25550 Buckley Drive have accessible units?
No, 25550 Buckley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25550 Buckley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25550 Buckley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
