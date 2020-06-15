25550 Buckley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool refrigerator

Ready for Summer Alta Murrieta pool home! Great Looking 4 Bedroom 3 Bath. This property features several upgrades, to include a modern kitchen with quartz counters and upgraded cabinetry, First floor bedroom and full bath, a natural gas outdoor cooking area, and Solar. Conveniently located close to the I-15, I-215, and several major roads; getting around is easy from this location. Murrieta offers top rated schools, nearby health care and abundant dining and shopping of all kinds. In boundary for Alta Murrieta elementary, Warm Springs Middle School and Vista Murrieta High School. The Home comes equipped with refrigerator, washer / dryer set, full set of patio furniture and outdoor dining table.