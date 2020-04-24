All apartments in Mountain View
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2467 Betlo Ave

2467 Betlo Avenue · (808) 969-3443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2467 Betlo Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Betlo , Mountain View · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Being renovated, beautiful single accessible-home for long term lease (1 year minimum) , with ramp & grab bars in hall way & in bathrooms, new kitchen appliance, new hard wood flooring, 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub, 1 with shower), fruit trees in front, extra 2 storage sheds in backyard, Garage is connected to kitchen with 1 step up (not flat). Pet friendly. additional $50/pet/month

Great location , near Google (Mayfield bldg) and San Antonio shopping center.

Cost: 1st month special $5000 rent ($300 off for move-in), after then $5300/mo, $10600 deposit, $45 / person application fee

For viewing, please call 650-969-3443.

(RLNE5285267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2467 Betlo Ave have any available units?
2467 Betlo Ave has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2467 Betlo Ave have?
Some of 2467 Betlo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2467 Betlo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2467 Betlo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2467 Betlo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2467 Betlo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2467 Betlo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2467 Betlo Ave does offer parking.
Does 2467 Betlo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2467 Betlo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2467 Betlo Ave have a pool?
No, 2467 Betlo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2467 Betlo Ave have accessible units?
No, 2467 Betlo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2467 Betlo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2467 Betlo Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2467 Betlo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2467 Betlo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
