2467 Betlo Ave

Amenities
Being renovated, beautiful single accessible-home for long term lease (1 year minimum) , with ramp & grab bars in hall way & in bathrooms, new kitchen appliance, new hard wood flooring, 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub, 1 with shower), fruit trees in front, extra 2 storage sheds in backyard, Garage is connected to kitchen with 1 step up (not flat). Pet friendly. additional $50/pet/month
Great location , near Google (Mayfield bldg) and San Antonio shopping center.
Cost: 1st month special $5000 rent ($300 off for move-in), after then $5300/mo, $10600 deposit, $45 / person application fee
For viewing, please call 650-969-3443.
(RLNE5285267)