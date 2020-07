Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill carport clubhouse courtyard game room guest parking hot tub trash valet volleyball court

eaves Creekside, located in Santa Clara County is where sensible apartment living meets a sensible cost of living. eaves Creekside offers quality apartments with a few little extras, like newly renovated interiors with modern finishes and in-unit washer and dryers. eaves Creekside apartments include studios, one, and two bedroom floor plans with amenities aimed at providing comfortable lifestyle. From a fitness center and tennis courts to a swimming pool with sundeck, eaves Creekside is just the place to call home.