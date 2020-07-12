/
/
/
san antonio
182 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, Mountain View, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
25 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,289
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,590
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
25 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,436
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
90 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,515
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1043 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:50am
$
4 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Portal in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
255 S. Rengstorff - 173
255 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
933 sqft
Condo Next To Rengstorff Park - This condominium has a spacious patio area with two sliding glass doors. There is ample closet space in this unit. The bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub rather than a "combo".
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
550 Ortega Ave APT A106
550 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1105 sqft
First Floor Condo With Patio and Walking Distance to Shops! - Enjoy the benefits of condo living in this large 2BR/2Bath home boasting newer appliances, solid flooring throughout, fireplace and in-unit laundry! This unit offers the convenience of
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1900 California Street
1900 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1500 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SAT, 7/11, and SUN 7/12, 12PM-5PM. Please call Sarah 408-399-8850, or text 408-656-2217, to get a viewing appointment and go over the safe procedure for viewing during Corona Virus.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
181 Del Medio AVE 108
181 Del Medio Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
756 sqft
Perfect place to work from home! Corner unit, very private and quiet, bright and clean, in safe and green gated complex. Beautiful courtyard with trees, flowers, paths and swimming pool.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
423 Ortega Avenue
423 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1234 sqft
Just Lowered $4000 Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath master suites. The downstairs features a beautiful hardwood floors, Updated powder room, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets and hardware.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2111 Latham St
2111 Latham Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1204 sqft
Available 09/01/20 2b/2b spacious Condo in Mountain View - Property Id: 317836 2b/2b spacious Condo in Mountain View Recently remodeled, charming and bright, very spacious 1206 s.f - 2Br/2Bath, condo is in a quiet location.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
49 Showers Dr Apt F436
49 Showers Dr, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1442 sqft
Awesome Town-home, Fresh Paint, Newer Carpet, Amazing Location. Just Minutes from All major High Tech Companies. Wired for Electric Car Charger. Move in and enjoy!
Results within 1 mile of San Antonio
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
23 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,053
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,111
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
51 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
96 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,818
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,640
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
9 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
38 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,877
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,375
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1419 sqft
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,524
1702 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
260 N Rengstorff Ave
260 North Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,195
1700 sqft
Available 08/25/20 Ranch Style 5BD /2BA HOME - Property Id: 317301 Ranch Style 5BD/ 2BAhome in Mountain View!! 1700 SqFt , 5,000 Lot size ! * Separate Family Room *Utility Room *Fire place in the Living Room (Wood Burning) *Dishwasher *Master
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
765 San Antonio Road
765 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1212 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto. Top floor unit with extra light and privacy. Beautiful hard surface flooring and carpeted bedrooms. New Ceiling fans and LED lighting fixtures.
