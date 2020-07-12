/
/
/
monta loma farley rock
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
201 Apartments for rent in Monta Loma-Farley-Rock, Mountain View, CA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
72 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,645
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,940
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
51 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
260 N Rengstorff Ave
260 North Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,195
1700 sqft
Available 08/25/20 Ranch Style 5BD /2BA HOME - Property Id: 317301 Ranch Style 5BD/ 2BAhome in Mountain View!! 1700 SqFt , 5,000 Lot size ! * Separate Family Room *Utility Room *Fire place in the Living Room (Wood Burning) *Dishwasher *Master
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Sierra Vista
227 Sierra Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1364 sqft
Mountain View Townhouse-2 bedroom 2.5 bath. $4400 - MOUNTAIN VIEW - Townhouse Located at:227 Sierra Vista, Mountain View, CA 94043 Nice townhome with 1 large master suite with lots of closet space.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
765 San Antonio Road Unit 80
765 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1212 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto. Top floor unit with extra light and privacy.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2467 Betlo Ave
2467 Betlo Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1140 sqft
Being renovated, beautiful single accessible-home for long term lease (1 year minimum) , with ramp & grab bars in hall way & in bathrooms, new kitchen appliance, new hard wood flooring, 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub, 1 with shower), fruit
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1375 Montecito Ave
1375 Montecito Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
850 sqft
Washington Square - Property Id: 316397 Washington Square is located in the heart of Mountain View. Close to Cal train and downtown. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1690 Spring St, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA
1690 Spring Street, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,999
2000 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Results within 1 mile of Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
25 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,289
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
45 Units Available
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,215
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,561
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,590
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
50 Units Available
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,308
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,053
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,111
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,227
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
25 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,436
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
30 Units Available
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,153
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,763
1242 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
96 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,818
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,640
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
90 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,515
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1043 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
38 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,877
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 8 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
599 Castro
599 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 599 Castro in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CALos Altos, CAMenlo Park, CAPalo Alto, CAEast Palo Alto, CANewark, CACupertino, CA