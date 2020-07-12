/
moffett whisman
208 Apartments for rent in Moffett-Whisman, Mountain View, CA
45 Units Available
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,215
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,561
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
30 Units Available
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,153
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,763
1242 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
18 Units Available
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,635
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
25 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
15 Units Available
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
980 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.
Contact for Availability
Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
Situated just south of E. Middlefield Road, this complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
500 W Middlefield Rd #107
500 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Updated and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Mountain View Condo - Come see this spacious Mountain View condo featuring travertine floors, recessed lighting, fresh paint, updated doors and finishes, granite counters and private patio area with
1 Unit Available
280 Easy Street #516
280 Easy Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
945 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 2BR 2BA Condo in the heart of Mountain View - This very spacious 2BR 2BA Condo is an Upstairs End Unit with 2 large Bedrooms. Only minutes from Downtown. Close to Cal Train, Shopping and Dining.
1 Unit Available
155 Santa Rosa Ave
155 Santa Rosa Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Rent me $5000-3 bedrooms and 2 bath in Mountain View - PLEASE VIEW VIDEO!! Property Available July 7th, Tenant occupied as this time. View by appointment only starting July 1st Please view virtual video!!! https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
145 Beverly St.
145 Beverly Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1173 sqft
145 Beverly St. Available 08/01/20 Rented-Amazing 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome!!! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUOIED WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 31ST.
1 Unit Available
533 Devonshire Ct, Mountain View, CA 94043
533 Devonshire Court, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
1780 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee1449df74a115e2801b605 Gorgeous 1780sqft house, in a relatively newer master planned development in Mountain View.
1 Unit Available
363 Tyrella Avenue #C
363 Tyrella Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
917 sqft
Beautiful Mountain View Apartment! 2 Bed 1 Bath - Beautiful Mountain View Apartment! This upstairs unit is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with over 900sq. Included is a balcony, a pool and laundry on site. Plenty of closet space for storage.
1 Unit Available
650 Willowgate St
650 Willowgate Street, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1904 sqft
Gorgeous Newer Townhome, with all the modern updates you could want. Close to all the Downtown Mountain View restaurants and shops. Located near Caltrain, VTA and all the major High Tech Companies. Call Today!
1 Unit Available
532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29
532 Tyrella Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,790
1128 sqft
Gorgeously remodeled townhome with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom upstairs and a powder room downstairs (1.5 bathrooms) and Spacious 1128 square-feet.
1 Unit Available
201 Sherland Ave
201 Sherland Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
1694 sqft
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Water, Garbage and PGE.
1 Unit Available
879 Linda Vista AVE 1
879 Linda Vista Ave, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1080 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms home is perfect for all types of tenants.
1 Unit Available
879 Linda Vista AVE A
879 Linda Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
700 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished cottage has 2 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms with recent renovations just built in 2019.
1 Unit Available
505 Cypress Point Dr
505 Cypress Point Drive, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in young and vibrant Mountain View Downtown. Walking distance to restaurants, Caltrain station, farmers market, Stevens Creek Trail entrance, gas station.
1 Unit Available
905 W Middlefield Rd 903
905 West Middlefield Road, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
998 sqft
Newly upgraded beautiful apartment lakeside view - Property Id: 233192 Enter a tranquil residence each day, and listen to the sound of fountains from your private deck. This 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condominium has just been remodeled and upgraded.
1 Unit Available
927 Mariner Dr
927 Mariner Drive, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1116 sqft
**Application fee waived if Lease signed same day of unit tour!! No security deposit or application fee for active duty military!! Thoughtfully designed two-bedroom floor plans in a charming tree-lined community close to the heart of Mountain View.
1 Unit Available
221 Easy Street Unit 8
221 Easy St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1136 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
130 Kittoe Drive
130 Kittoe Drive, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
Welcome to "Unit A" of this beautiful quiet and very private duplex in Mountain View. This unit consists of approximately 1,100 square feet of living space on an 8,242 square foot lot.
1 Unit Available
467 Bedford Loop
467 Bedford Loop, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1246 sqft
This Sunny & quiet home features high ceilings throughout and newly installed hardwood flooring throughout the entire home (not pictured). MONTHLY HOUSECLEANING INCLUDED.
1 Unit Available
50 East Middlefield Road
50 East Middlefield Road, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
837 sqft
A spacious and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located on the first floor. Big master bedroom. Kitchen has new refrigerator and microwave. The Backyard Patio has an open concept allowing for more scenic view.
