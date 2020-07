Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated hot tub microwave

Next Generation Home (Condo + Bonus in law unit)



THIS WONT LAST! TWO UNITS IN ONE HOME! THREE BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE PLUS IN-LAW UNIT! Welcome home to luxurious Next-Gen floor-plan with the prime VIEW location in the community of the Ridge in Mission Viejo. This UNFURNISHED TWO-STORY condo includes ADDITIONAL SUITE on the first floor which is suitable for in-laws, college students/teenagers or guests who want to feel the sense of independency with separate entrance per unit. The second floor has three large bedrooms with two full baths and separate laundry room. The open concept living and dining room off of the kitchen is perfect for entertaining families and friends around the large island with granite counter-top.

Summarized characteristics of this home are:

1) Prime View

2) Secondary in-law Suite

3) Open floor plan concept with upgraded flooring

4) In-unit laundry rooms - One set on each floor.

5) Resort like amenities

6) Walking distance to the Target, biking trails and major highways

