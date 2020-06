Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This property is impeccable inside and out. Step into the spacious formal living-room with beautiful crown-molding. The formal living room leads to the family room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light. The family room opens to the kitchen. The kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless appliances and stone counter-tops. Downstairs you have a half bath perfect for guests. Upstairs is an over-sized bonus room that is perfect for an office or playroom. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a large dual vanity in the bathroom. The other two bedrooms have a Jack & Jill bathroom with shower-tub combo. The laundry area is upstairs. Two car garage is attached. Melrose is private gated community. You’ll have access to the community pool and spa, as well as Mission Viejo Lake membership.