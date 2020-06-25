28526 BORGONA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

Absolutely model perfect home in the newest section of the tract. This beautiful home sits on a corner lot surrounded by greenbelts. Narciso floor-plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage and 1495 square feet. Light and bright kitchen with granite counter tops and full back splash. Lovely living room with fireplace and slider to the patio. Romantic master suite with greenbelt views. Large covered patio with ceiling fan and beautiful views of Saddleback Mountains. The home has newer windows and sliders throughout. Scraped and textured ceilings throughout. Newer recessed lights throughout. Newer heating and air conditioning system. Newer hot water heater. A beautiful place to call home. Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees & beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation center which offers pool, spa, club house, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards & much more. Trash pickup & outside painting are covered by the association. This is a 55+ community that one resident must be 55 years & older & the rest of the residents have to be 45 years & older.