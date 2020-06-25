All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28526 BORGONA

28526 Borgona · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

28526 Borgona, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely model perfect home in the newest section of the tract. This beautiful home sits on a corner lot surrounded by greenbelts. Narciso floor-plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage and 1495 square feet. Light and bright kitchen with granite counter tops and full back splash. Lovely living room with fireplace and slider to the patio. Romantic master suite with greenbelt views. Large covered patio with ceiling fan and beautiful views of Saddleback Mountains. The home has newer windows and sliders throughout. Scraped and textured ceilings throughout. Newer recessed lights throughout. Newer heating and air conditioning system. Newer hot water heater. A beautiful place to call home. Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees & beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation center which offers pool, spa, club house, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards & much more. Trash pickup & outside painting are covered by the association. This is a 55+ community that one resident must be 55 years & older & the rest of the residents have to be 45 years & older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28526 BORGONA have any available units?
28526 BORGONA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28526 BORGONA have?
Some of 28526 BORGONA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28526 BORGONA currently offering any rent specials?
28526 BORGONA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28526 BORGONA pet-friendly?
No, 28526 BORGONA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28526 BORGONA offer parking?
Yes, 28526 BORGONA offers parking.
Does 28526 BORGONA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28526 BORGONA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28526 BORGONA have a pool?
Yes, 28526 BORGONA has a pool.
Does 28526 BORGONA have accessible units?
No, 28526 BORGONA does not have accessible units.
Does 28526 BORGONA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28526 BORGONA has units with dishwashers.
Does 28526 BORGONA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28526 BORGONA has units with air conditioning.
