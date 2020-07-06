All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:54 AM

28344 ALAVA

28344 Alava · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Cheap Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

28344 Alava, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
55+ COMMUNITY. Beautiful home on a view location with panoramic city lights views. This home offers 2 bedrooms plus a large loft(or 3rd bedroom) and 3 baths and 1740 square feet. Main floor offers two bedrooms, two baths. Huge master suite with vaulted ceiling and slider to the back patio with views. Double vanity in master bath and walk-in closet. Newer lush carpet throughout. Some plantation shutters. Newer windows and sliders throughout. Light and bright kitchen and breakfast nook. Large dining room. Two car attached garage with sectional door. Large covered patio with panoramic views. A beautiful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

