28344 ALAVA

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

55+ COMMUNITY. Beautiful home on a view location with panoramic city lights views. This home offers 2 bedrooms plus a large loft(or 3rd bedroom) and 3 baths and 1740 square feet. Main floor offers two bedrooms, two baths. Huge master suite with vaulted ceiling and slider to the back patio with views. Double vanity in master bath and walk-in closet. Newer lush carpet throughout. Some plantation shutters. Newer windows and sliders throughout. Light and bright kitchen and breakfast nook. Large dining room. Two car attached garage with sectional door. Large covered patio with panoramic views. A beautiful place to call home.