Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
28321 PINEBROOK
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:04 AM

28321 PINEBROOK

28321 Pinebrook · No Longer Available
Location

28321 Pinebrook, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eastbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Look no further than this COMPLETELY DETACHED, SINGLE STORY cottage-like condo that looks and feels like a single-family residence in the community of Eastbrook. This sweet home has been re-piped and features 2-bedrooms, 2-baths and a 2-car attached garage all located towards the end of a CDS and nearby Eastbrook Park. The living room is boasting with high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, a Fire Ice gas fireplace and offers direct access to the backyard. The upgraded kitchen offers beautiful Corian countertops, recessed lighting, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, soft closing drawers and a wine fridge to store your favorite beverages. The sunny kitchen also has a cozy nook with plenty of windows making this a delightful area to prepare your meals. The master bedroom is spacious with high ceilings, a large walk-in closet, upgraded vanity area and a walk-in shower. On the other side of the home you'll find the secondary bedroom with ample closet space with direct access to the backyard. Each room includes designer carpet, ceiling fans and double pane glass sliding doors. The backyard is perfect in size with beautiful roses and a lemon tree. Inside laundry room has a cheery window overlooking the front yard and has direct access to a 2-car attached garage which has plenty of storage. Great schools, shopping, restaurants and near freeways/Toll Roads. You also have the option to become a Lake Mission Viejo member & enjoy all lake privileges. Private beaches & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28321 PINEBROOK have any available units?
28321 PINEBROOK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28321 PINEBROOK have?
Some of 28321 PINEBROOK's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28321 PINEBROOK currently offering any rent specials?
28321 PINEBROOK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28321 PINEBROOK pet-friendly?
No, 28321 PINEBROOK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28321 PINEBROOK offer parking?
Yes, 28321 PINEBROOK offers parking.
Does 28321 PINEBROOK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28321 PINEBROOK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28321 PINEBROOK have a pool?
No, 28321 PINEBROOK does not have a pool.
Does 28321 PINEBROOK have accessible units?
No, 28321 PINEBROOK does not have accessible units.
Does 28321 PINEBROOK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28321 PINEBROOK has units with dishwashers.
Does 28321 PINEBROOK have units with air conditioning?
No, 28321 PINEBROOK does not have units with air conditioning.

