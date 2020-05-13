28321 PINEBROOK

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Look no further than this COMPLETELY DETACHED, SINGLE STORY cottage-like condo that looks and feels like a single-family residence in the community of Eastbrook. This sweet home has been re-piped and features 2-bedrooms, 2-baths and a 2-car attached garage all located towards the end of a CDS and nearby Eastbrook Park. The living room is boasting with high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, a Fire Ice gas fireplace and offers direct access to the backyard. The upgraded kitchen offers beautiful Corian countertops, recessed lighting, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, soft closing drawers and a wine fridge to store your favorite beverages. The sunny kitchen also has a cozy nook with plenty of windows making this a delightful area to prepare your meals. The master bedroom is spacious with high ceilings, a large walk-in closet, upgraded vanity area and a walk-in shower. On the other side of the home you'll find the secondary bedroom with ample closet space with direct access to the backyard. Each room includes designer carpet, ceiling fans and double pane glass sliding doors. The backyard is perfect in size with beautiful roses and a lemon tree. Inside laundry room has a cheery window overlooking the front yard and has direct access to a 2-car attached garage which has plenty of storage. Great schools, shopping, restaurants and near freeways/Toll Roads. You also have the option to become a Lake Mission Viejo member & enjoy all lake privileges. Private beaches & more.