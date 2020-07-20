All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28212 Amable

28212 Amable · No Longer Available
Location

28212 Amable, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
volleyball court
THIS IS IT!! Here is your single story, 4 bedroom single family residence with breathtaking, panoramic views of city lights, hills and distant mountains all from your private, spacious lot. Enjoy the quiet and solitude of this special location as well as the remodeled kitchen, the new vinyl windows, the new stainless steel appliances and the fresh interior paint. Located in the desirable city of Mission Viejo, you will have membership to Lake Mission Viejo which offers experiences in swimming, fishing, boating, the summer sunset concerts, the summer kids' movies, fireworks, club houses, volleyball and picnic areas. You will be in close proximity to parks, athletic fields, hiking/biking trails and shopping at the Mission Viejo Mall. Did we mention the superb schools with their strengths in academics and extra curricular activities? For those that would care to, membership is possible at several of the private recreation centers or golf courses.
To arrange a showing, please contact the listing agent, Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate Cell/Text 949-292-6058.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28212 Amable have any available units?
28212 Amable doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28212 Amable have?
Some of 28212 Amable's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28212 Amable currently offering any rent specials?
28212 Amable is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28212 Amable pet-friendly?
No, 28212 Amable is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28212 Amable offer parking?
Yes, 28212 Amable offers parking.
Does 28212 Amable have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28212 Amable does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28212 Amable have a pool?
No, 28212 Amable does not have a pool.
Does 28212 Amable have accessible units?
No, 28212 Amable does not have accessible units.
Does 28212 Amable have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28212 Amable has units with dishwashers.
Does 28212 Amable have units with air conditioning?
No, 28212 Amable does not have units with air conditioning.
