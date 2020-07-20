28212 Amable

Amenities

THIS IS IT!! Here is your single story, 4 bedroom single family residence with breathtaking, panoramic views of city lights, hills and distant mountains all from your private, spacious lot. Enjoy the quiet and solitude of this special location as well as the remodeled kitchen, the new vinyl windows, the new stainless steel appliances and the fresh interior paint. Located in the desirable city of Mission Viejo, you will have membership to Lake Mission Viejo which offers experiences in swimming, fishing, boating, the summer sunset concerts, the summer kids' movies, fireworks, club houses, volleyball and picnic areas. You will be in close proximity to parks, athletic fields, hiking/biking trails and shopping at the Mission Viejo Mall. Did we mention the superb schools with their strengths in academics and extra curricular activities? For those that would care to, membership is possible at several of the private recreation centers or golf courses.

