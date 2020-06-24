28001 Wentworth.

Amenities

Picturesque Cape Cod home in the beautiful California Colony community. This detached, single-family home is located walking distance to Lake Mission Viejo, many shops and great restaurants. A low HOA and being situated on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood adds great appeal to this property. Nestled on a quiet street that backs to a private greenbelt gives this home a great sense of peace and seclusion. Inside you will find approximately 1200 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, high-vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The tastefully remodeled kitchen entryway creates extra space and flow. Upstairs features a fully remodeled bathroom and master bedroom with walk-in closet and ceiling fan. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with lush planters and patio with pavers. The additional large patio cover provides extra living and entertaining space. The home also comes with a spacious 2 car garage with lots of storage. A low tax rate, great schools, safe and friendly community are some the additional benefits to this already wonderful home.