Location

28001 Wentworth, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Picturesque Cape Cod home in the beautiful California Colony community. This detached, single-family home is located walking distance to Lake Mission Viejo, many shops and great restaurants. A low HOA and being situated on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood adds great appeal to this property. Nestled on a quiet street that backs to a private greenbelt gives this home a great sense of peace and seclusion. Inside you will find approximately 1200 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, high-vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The tastefully remodeled kitchen entryway creates extra space and flow. Upstairs features a fully remodeled bathroom and master bedroom with walk-in closet and ceiling fan. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with lush planters and patio with pavers. The additional large patio cover provides extra living and entertaining space. The home also comes with a spacious 2 car garage with lots of storage. A low tax rate, great schools, safe and friendly community are some the additional benefits to this already wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 28001 Wentworth have any available units?
28001 Wentworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28001 Wentworth have?
Some of 28001 Wentworth's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28001 Wentworth currently offering any rent specials?
28001 Wentworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28001 Wentworth pet-friendly?
No, 28001 Wentworth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28001 Wentworth offer parking?
Yes, 28001 Wentworth offers parking.
Does 28001 Wentworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28001 Wentworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28001 Wentworth have a pool?
No, 28001 Wentworth does not have a pool.
Does 28001 Wentworth have accessible units?
No, 28001 Wentworth does not have accessible units.
Does 28001 Wentworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28001 Wentworth has units with dishwashers.
Does 28001 Wentworth have units with air conditioning?
No, 28001 Wentworth does not have units with air conditioning.

