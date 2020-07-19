All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27954 Teal

27954 Teal · No Longer Available
Location

27954 Teal, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Great Rainbow Ridge condo located downstairs - very close to shopping, schools and the lake! Great floor plan featuring 2bdr, 1bath, 1-car attached garage and a large yard for your doggies!! Beautifully upgraded with rich dark wood flooring throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. New bath fixtures and granite counters. Light and bright kitchen and a convenient interior laundry room. Cozy fireplace with slate tiles. Larger backyard with covered patio, grass for the kids/doggies to play or enjoy entertaining. Very quiet community with community pool, spa and all the amenities! Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

