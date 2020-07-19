27954 Teal

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

Great Rainbow Ridge condo located downstairs - very close to shopping, schools and the lake! Great floor plan featuring 2bdr, 1bath, 1-car attached garage and a large yard for your doggies!! Beautifully upgraded with rich dark wood flooring throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. New bath fixtures and granite counters. Light and bright kitchen and a convenient interior laundry room. Cozy fireplace with slate tiles. Larger backyard with covered patio, grass for the kids/doggies to play or enjoy entertaining. Very quiet community with community pool, spa and all the amenities! Tenant pays all utilities.