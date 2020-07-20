27953 Teal

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located in the highly desirable Rainbow Ridge tract in Mission Viejo this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level condominium is ready for immediate move in. Features include a large private backyardpatio area,1 attached car garage with direct access, custom paint, upgraded flooring, crown moldings, central heat and air and ceiling fans throughout. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. Owner pays for HOA fees. HOA includes pool, spa, playground and barbecue area. Please contact Jen at 714.920.0717 for more information.