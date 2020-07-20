27953 Teal

Amenities
Located in the highly desirable Rainbow Ridge tract in Mission Viejo this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level condominium is ready for immediate move in. Features include a large private backyardpatio area,1 attached car garage with direct access, custom paint, upgraded flooring, crown moldings, central heat and air and ceiling fans throughout. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. Owner pays for HOA fees. HOA includes pool, spa, playground and barbecue area. Please contact Jen at 714.920.0717 for more information.