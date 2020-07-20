All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:57 PM

27953 Teal

27953 Teal · No Longer Available
Location

27953 Teal, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in the highly desirable Rainbow Ridge tract in Mission Viejo this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level condominium is ready for immediate move in. Features include a large private backyardpatio area,1 attached car garage with direct access, custom paint, upgraded flooring, crown moldings, central heat and air and ceiling fans throughout. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. Owner pays for HOA fees. HOA includes pool, spa, playground and barbecue area. Please contact Jen at 714.920.0717 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27953 Teal have any available units?
27953 Teal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27953 Teal have?
Some of 27953 Teal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27953 Teal currently offering any rent specials?
27953 Teal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27953 Teal pet-friendly?
Yes, 27953 Teal is pet friendly.
Does 27953 Teal offer parking?
Yes, 27953 Teal offers parking.
Does 27953 Teal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27953 Teal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27953 Teal have a pool?
Yes, 27953 Teal has a pool.
Does 27953 Teal have accessible units?
No, 27953 Teal does not have accessible units.
Does 27953 Teal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27953 Teal has units with dishwashers.
Does 27953 Teal have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27953 Teal has units with air conditioning.
