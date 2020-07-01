All apartments in Mission Viejo
27851 Malaga Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

27851 Malaga Lane

27851 Malaga Lane · No Longer Available
Location

27851 Malaga Lane, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Califia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great turnkey Bel Air 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located near the end of a fantastic cul-de-sac street! Arrive at this inviting curb appeal home and enter to a dramatic stair case and spacious formal living and dining rooms with soaring vaulted ceilings. Beyond is the heart of the home where you’ll find the spacious kitchen, a breakfast nook and the family room with a focal point gas fireplace. A convenient half bath completes the first level. Directly off the kitchen and family room is an entertainer’s yard space with a sprawling deck and plenty of space to play or relax with guests. Inside and up the dramatic staircase is the master suite features an abundance of space, great light and has an en-suite bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a separate shower. Three additional bedrooms, one with built-in shelving, and a dual sink vanity guest bath complete the upstairs. Ready for immediate use, this home has it all, including a direct access two car garage with built-in storage and a large two car driveway! Enjoy a wonderful neighborhood and all the benefits of Mission Viejo including Lake access and so much more. Convenient to top tier schools (walking distance to Bathgate Elementary) and just minutes from great restaurants and The Shops at Mission Viejo. Don't forget easy access to the 5 Freeway and 241 and 73 Toll roads. This is your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27851 Malaga Lane have any available units?
27851 Malaga Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27851 Malaga Lane have?
Some of 27851 Malaga Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27851 Malaga Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27851 Malaga Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27851 Malaga Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27851 Malaga Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27851 Malaga Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27851 Malaga Lane offers parking.
Does 27851 Malaga Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27851 Malaga Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27851 Malaga Lane have a pool?
No, 27851 Malaga Lane does not have a pool.
Does 27851 Malaga Lane have accessible units?
No, 27851 Malaga Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27851 Malaga Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27851 Malaga Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 27851 Malaga Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27851 Malaga Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

