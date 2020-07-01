27851 Malaga Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Great turnkey Bel Air 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located near the end of a fantastic cul-de-sac street! Arrive at this inviting curb appeal home and enter to a dramatic stair case and spacious formal living and dining rooms with soaring vaulted ceilings. Beyond is the heart of the home where you’ll find the spacious kitchen, a breakfast nook and the family room with a focal point gas fireplace. A convenient half bath completes the first level. Directly off the kitchen and family room is an entertainer’s yard space with a sprawling deck and plenty of space to play or relax with guests. Inside and up the dramatic staircase is the master suite features an abundance of space, great light and has an en-suite bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a separate shower. Three additional bedrooms, one with built-in shelving, and a dual sink vanity guest bath complete the upstairs. Ready for immediate use, this home has it all, including a direct access two car garage with built-in storage and a large two car driveway! Enjoy a wonderful neighborhood and all the benefits of Mission Viejo including Lake access and so much more. Convenient to top tier schools (walking distance to Bathgate Elementary) and just minutes from great restaurants and The Shops at Mission Viejo. Don't forget easy access to the 5 Freeway and 241 and 73 Toll roads. This is your next home!