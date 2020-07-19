All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27824 Soller

27824 Soller · No Longer Available
Location

27824 Soller, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
This Gorgeous End-Unit 'Baroness' is Located in the Lakefront Guard-Gated Community of 'Mallorca' on Lake Mission Viejo and has Beautiful Views of the Lake, Mountains & City Lights! More than Re-Modeled - this Special Property has Been Customized & Completely Refurbished from Top to Bottom with Great Attention to Detail. Extensive Use of Custom Tile Flooring that Looks Like Hardwood ~ Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Room ~ Stacked Stone Fireplace ~ Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom Cabinets, Quartz Countertops & Designer Tile Backsplash, Farmhouse Sink, a Full Compliment of New KitchenAid Stainless Steel Appliances + a Sunny Breakfast Nook ~ Both Bathrooms have Custom Cabinetry, Beveled Subway Tiles & Designer Backsplashes ~ Recessed Lighting & Ceiling Fans ~ Inside Laundry w/Miele Washer & Dryer ~ Closets have Built-Ins ~ 2-Car Detached Garage. HOA Amenities Include 2 Pools & Spas & a Private Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27824 Soller have any available units?
27824 Soller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27824 Soller have?
Some of 27824 Soller's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27824 Soller currently offering any rent specials?
27824 Soller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27824 Soller pet-friendly?
No, 27824 Soller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27824 Soller offer parking?
Yes, 27824 Soller offers parking.
Does 27824 Soller have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27824 Soller offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27824 Soller have a pool?
Yes, 27824 Soller has a pool.
Does 27824 Soller have accessible units?
No, 27824 Soller does not have accessible units.
Does 27824 Soller have units with dishwashers?
No, 27824 Soller does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27824 Soller have units with air conditioning?
No, 27824 Soller does not have units with air conditioning.
