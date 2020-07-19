27824 Soller

Amenities
This Gorgeous End-Unit 'Baroness' is Located in the Lakefront Guard-Gated Community of 'Mallorca' on Lake Mission Viejo and has Beautiful Views of the Lake, Mountains & City Lights! More than Re-Modeled - this Special Property has Been Customized & Completely Refurbished from Top to Bottom with Great Attention to Detail. Extensive Use of Custom Tile Flooring that Looks Like Hardwood ~ Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Room ~ Stacked Stone Fireplace ~ Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom Cabinets, Quartz Countertops & Designer Tile Backsplash, Farmhouse Sink, a Full Compliment of New KitchenAid Stainless Steel Appliances + a Sunny Breakfast Nook ~ Both Bathrooms have Custom Cabinetry, Beveled Subway Tiles & Designer Backsplashes ~ Recessed Lighting & Ceiling Fans ~ Inside Laundry w/Miele Washer & Dryer ~ Closets have Built-Ins ~ 2-Car Detached Garage. HOA Amenities Include 2 Pools & Spas & a Private Beach.