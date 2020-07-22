27793 Espinoza

Amenities

SENIOR COMMUNITY-55YRS PLUS - Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms one with shower and other shower and tub, clean and bright, french doors to the back patio with large greenbelt, in between the homes is another private fenced outdoor area AND you even have a private atrium for entertaining, pets with doors leading to the living room, kitchen and garage! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included with rent. One tenant needs to be at least 55yrs old. Please contact list agent Elizabeth Willahan with any questions. Look up Casta del Sol online and you can see all the wonderful benefits this community has.