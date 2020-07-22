All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

27793 Espinoza

27793 Espinoza · No Longer Available
Location

27793 Espinoza, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SENIOR COMMUNITY-55YRS PLUS - Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms one with shower and other shower and tub, clean and bright, french doors to the back patio with large greenbelt, in between the homes is another private fenced outdoor area AND you even have a private atrium for entertaining, pets with doors leading to the living room, kitchen and garage! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included with rent. One tenant needs to be at least 55yrs old. Please contact list agent Elizabeth Willahan with any questions. Look up Casta del Sol online and you can see all the wonderful benefits this community has.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27793 Espinoza have any available units?
27793 Espinoza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27793 Espinoza have?
Some of 27793 Espinoza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27793 Espinoza currently offering any rent specials?
27793 Espinoza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27793 Espinoza pet-friendly?
Yes, 27793 Espinoza is pet friendly.
Does 27793 Espinoza offer parking?
Yes, 27793 Espinoza offers parking.
Does 27793 Espinoza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27793 Espinoza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27793 Espinoza have a pool?
No, 27793 Espinoza does not have a pool.
Does 27793 Espinoza have accessible units?
No, 27793 Espinoza does not have accessible units.
Does 27793 Espinoza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27793 Espinoza has units with dishwashers.
Does 27793 Espinoza have units with air conditioning?
No, 27793 Espinoza does not have units with air conditioning.
