27788 Zircon

Beautiful remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom condo with new renovations throughout. This home enjoys bright natural light and plenty of windows, large balcony over looking the community pool and dual spas. Nice high ceilings makes the living room seem grand and spacious. New designer paint and bamboo flooring throughout, remodeled guest bathroom, kitchen boasts inside laundry with stackable washer and dryer and new dishwasher to be installed before move in. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet with custom shelving and direct access to the out door balcony. Detached one car garage with some storage space. This home is close to The Shops Mission Viejo!