Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27776 Berwick
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

27776 Berwick

27776 Berwick · No Longer Available
Location

27776 Berwick, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Bedroom/private bathroom fully furnished - Property Id: 70007

Beautiful recently remodeled bedroom with separated private bathroom in my home, centrally located, near I-5 fwy and toll roads, close to The Shops at Mission Viejo, Saddleback College and within minutes to Dana Point, Aliso Beach and Laguna Beach. Your private room is fully furnished, New double pane windows with blackout shades, ceiling fan and standing fan (home does have a new HVAC system), your bathroom is fully remodeled with quartz counters, new tub, glass tile to ceiling, new vent and lighting, all new fixtures, washer/dryer in garage, 80% refrigerator in garage for your private use. $1,000.00 Monthly 1st and last month required (last month will be used as security deposit) all utilities included. I am looking for a clean, professional, responsible FEMALE with an active lifestyle. MOVE IN January 1st 2019. Month to month first 6 months, then if all goes well we can extend lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70007
Property Id 70007

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5400376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27776 Berwick have any available units?
27776 Berwick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27776 Berwick have?
Some of 27776 Berwick's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27776 Berwick currently offering any rent specials?
27776 Berwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27776 Berwick pet-friendly?
No, 27776 Berwick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27776 Berwick offer parking?
Yes, 27776 Berwick offers parking.
Does 27776 Berwick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27776 Berwick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27776 Berwick have a pool?
No, 27776 Berwick does not have a pool.
Does 27776 Berwick have accessible units?
No, 27776 Berwick does not have accessible units.
Does 27776 Berwick have units with dishwashers?
No, 27776 Berwick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27776 Berwick have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27776 Berwick has units with air conditioning.
