27776 Berwick

Beautiful recently remodeled bedroom with separated private bathroom in my home, centrally located, near I-5 fwy and toll roads, close to The Shops at Mission Viejo, Saddleback College and within minutes to Dana Point, Aliso Beach and Laguna Beach. Your private room is fully furnished, New double pane windows with blackout shades, ceiling fan and standing fan (home does have a new HVAC system), your bathroom is fully remodeled with quartz counters, new tub, glass tile to ceiling, new vent and lighting, all new fixtures, washer/dryer in garage, 80% refrigerator in garage for your private use. $1,000.00 Monthly 1st and last month required (last month will be used as security deposit) all utilities included. I am looking for a clean, professional, responsible FEMALE with an active lifestyle. MOVE IN January 1st 2019. Month to month first 6 months, then if all goes well we can extend lease.

No Pets Allowed



